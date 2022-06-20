'I would have said to him, happy birthday': Dad of boy who fell into manhole opens up about his pain

The heartbroken father of five-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a sewer manhole in Soweto on June 12, has opened up about the pain he is feeling for his missing son, who would have turned six on Monday.

Khayalethu fell into an open manhole while playing with friends at Eco Park in Dlamini.

Speaking to the media for the first time at the operation centre set up by Johannesburg emergency medical services last Monday, Kholekile Magadla revealed his anguish.

Magadla, who appeared emotionally drained, said when Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse visited his family last week he asked that the search team continue the search until the boy is found.

“I am getting there. I am hoping they will find the boy, because when I look, it's very hard. But with God's [help] we will find him,” he said.

He has been monitoring the search operation since it started last Monday.

The problem seemed to be that the authorities did not know the exact layout of the sewer system pipes — where they led to and intersected — and were discovering it as they moved along the line, which made the search difficult.

“They discover during the search. That will be difficult because of the plan on plumbing, I don't think they have it. I am not sure about that, but the way it is happening I can see some of the holes they discover along the search.

“I feel like it's going to be a long procedure for them to find him, but they will find him. I believe he is here, that's the thing I am feeling at the moment,” he said.

On Monday, Khayalethu would have been celebrating. Magadla said it was painful and they would have bought him a cake.

“I would have said to him, 'Happy birthday, boy,' and bought him a cake and told him I love him so much, as always.”