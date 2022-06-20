×

South Africa

IEC welcomes conviction of official who fraudulently cast 24 votes in last year’s elections

20 June 2022 - 11:30
An IEC official has been sentenced for local government election fraud. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

An Electoral Commission (IEC) official was arrested and convicted last week after she was found to have fraudulently cast 24 ballot papers into a ballot box ahead of the November 2021 local government elections. 

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) reported that 37-year-old Nomusa Precious Gabuza was sentenced by the Umlazi regional court in Durban.

The commission’s internal investigation found she broke the law and abused her position. 

“Gabuza was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision and four years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years, after she pleaded guilty to contravention of the Local Government Municipal Electoral Act,” said the IEC.

The commission welcomed her conviction, saying it was in line with its commitment to timely intervention and consequence management.

It said efforts by police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ensured Gabuza was held accountable for her crime. 

“The commission lauds the partnership with political party agents, the police and the NPA which ensured Gabuza was not only caught but served with justice eight months after the crime was committed.”

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get additional comment from the IEC were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Additional comment will be included once  received. 

