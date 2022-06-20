×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ipid investigating Durban cop who allegedly killed 10-year-old son

20 June 2022 - 11:31
A Durban cop is believed to have shot and killed his son by mistake on Sunday morning. Stock photo.
A Durban cop is believed to have shot and killed his son by mistake on Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of murder after a Durban officer allegedly shot and killed his 10-year-old son on Sunday.

It is understood the officer mistook his son for an intruder in their yard when he opened fire. 

According to police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, police rushed to the home of one of their members on Sunday morning.

“On June 19 at 10am, Mayville police were called to a house in Manor Gardens where a 10-year-old was shot. He was rushed to hospital and declared dead on arrival. A case of murder will be investigated by Mayville police.”

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed a case had been registered and their members were gathering information in an ongoing investigation.  

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Police launch manhunt after cop killed and another wounded

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects who shot dead a warrant officer and wounded a constable from the Benoni ...
News
5 days ago

KZN cop arrested for claiming lost gun was stolen

A 46-year-old police officer was arrested for lying about losing his firearm, claiming he was robbed by three men.
News
1 week ago

Police officer and 'bogus cop' denied bail on extortion charge

A policewoman and a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer were denied bail by the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. New twist in office of chief justice contract scandal News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...