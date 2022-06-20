NSPCA to bring animal cruelty charges against Pietermaritzburg dog breeder

Senior inspector Nazareth Appalsamy said the NSPCA had tried to be reasonable with the man by warning him about the contraventions during the first inspection.

“During the follow-up inspection, the NSPCA again found him clearly contravening the act. The owner only surrendered two of his dogs that displayed clear and severe suffering from the stress associated with being locked in a cage indefinitely. A qualified veterinarian was present during this inspection.”

Appalsamy said NSPCA staff, who gained access to the property, saw how animals were being kept and could not rest knowing what the animals were going through.

“As winter approaches, there is even more concern for those animals, who do not deserve to be treated so inhumanely. The NSPCA will open a case of animal cruelty against the dog breeder, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring him to book for the atrocities he has committed against the animals. We have confidence the courts will serve justice accordingly once they are aware of what he has done,” he said.