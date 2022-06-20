POLL | Do you agree with Tito Mboweni that the ANC is still a dependable party?
The ANC continues to be the most dependable political party for the advancement of black people.
These are the words of former finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Mboweni said the ruling party, despite its challenges, remains the only party for “black people in general, Africans in particular and democratic South Africans”.
Throughout all the challenges the ANC has been going through and has gone through, my observation is that we are still the dependable political movement for the advancement of Black people in general and Africans in particular and democratic South Africans.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 18, 2022
Mboweni shared his tweet during the celebration of former president Thabo Mbeki’s 80th birthday on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa talked about the importance of preserving the integrity of the ruling party.
“It is important we remember why we were elected. We have not been elected to serve our own ends or interests. We were not elected to betray the founding values of our constitution and we were not elected to give false hope and empty promises,” said Ramaphosa.
He said the government is working hard to claim the party and country back from charlatans and thieves, to rebuild the state and restore the economy to enable people to lead lives of dignity.
The president promised Mbeki things in SA would improve.
“The democracy you helped build, of which you are a founding father, will rise to reach its full potential in your lifetime. I have no less than utmost confidence that as we strive to do so, we can count on your support as a servant of our people,” said Ramaphosa.
PODCAST | ANC National Conference: Who are the frontrunners, in a leaderless ANC?
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.