SA strikes a deal to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines — Here’s what you need to know

SA has struck a deal to manufacture its own Covid-19 vaccines, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said at the 12th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference.

The minister said this means developing countries can produce the vaccines without the permission of patent holders.

Patel said SA, alongside India, tabled a proposal in 2020 to manufacture vaccines. He said rich countries have blocked these negotiations at every turn to prevent developing countries manufacturing their own vaccines.

He said the WTO granted SA a five-year waiver to manufacture its own vaccines. This can be extended “if the pandemic circumstances still require it”.