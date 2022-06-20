SAHRC to visit Eastern Cape village after 'xenophobic' violence

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will visit Qhumanco village in Cofimvaba after reports of tensions between South Africans and foreigners in the area.

The SAHRC said it had noted reports of violence resulting in multiple deaths in the area. Reports had also alluded to allegations of xenophobia which had emanated from criminal conduct and distrust between members of the community.

“The commission’s Eastern Cape provincial office will visit the area tomorrow, June 21, to assess the concerns of the community and engage relevant stakeholders on the ground.

“The SAHRC calls on the SA Police Service to provide the necessary resources to investigate the reported deaths, elements of criminality, as well as quelling concerns of retaliatory xenophobic attacks.”

It also called on officials, traditional leaders and the community of Qhumanco to remain law abiding and to resolve issues in a manner acceptable in a democracy.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.