South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding begins tonight

Eskom announces that outages will continue until Thursday night

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
20 June 2022 - 14:12
Get the candles and gas heaters out, stage 2 load-shedding begins tonight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Monday night.

The announcement was made on Monday, just hours after the power utility said it was fighting to keep the lights on.

In a statement, Eskom said load-shedding would begin at 5pm and end at 10pm.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, load-shedding will be implemented every evening at the same time until Thursday night,” it said.

PODCAST | In six weeks Cyril can save South Africa

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week

The SA Weather Service has warned of cold and wet weather in the central interior and parts of the Cape provinces from Monday.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Brace yourselves: Eskom's power warning to freezing South Africans

Utility warns the lights could go out as early as 5pm as the system is severely constrained.
News
3 hours ago

PODCAST: In six weeks Cyril can save SA

Professor Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, has a simple plan to prevent a complete Eskom system collapse.
Ideas
5 days ago
