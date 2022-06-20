×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SCA judge Mandisa Maya on hot seat for deputy chief justice

20 June 2022 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE

Supreme Court of Appeal judge, president Mandisa Maya is being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for the deputy chief justice position.

Maya will replace current chief justice Raymond Zondo, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year.

TimesLIVE

