Are children under 5 getting vaccinated?

The FDA announced it had amended the emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the Moderna vaccine to include its use in individuals in this cohort.

The vaccine had been authorised for use in adults from 18 years of age and older.

Similarly, it amended the EUA for the Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to four years. It was previously authorised for use in children who are five years and older.

The eligible cohort will receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine which is administered in two doses, one month apart. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in three doses, in which the initial two doses are administered three weeks apart followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose in the youngest cohort.