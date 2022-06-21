×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cocaine worth more than R100m found on vessel in Durban harbour

21 June 2022 - 16:03

A total of 265 bricks of cocaine worth R111m were discovered concealed in bags aboard a vessel ferrying trucks in the Durban harbour on Saturday. 

On Tuesday the Hawks said members from the narcotics enforcement bureau in Durban made the discovery after a tip-off. 

“On Saturday the Hawks team and police operational response services were alerted about a suspicious consignment in a vessel ferrying trucks.

“The team arrived and recovered canvas bags with 265 bricks of cocaine. The drugs have an estimated value of R111m.

“Preliminary investigations were conducted and the ownership of the shipment could not be located.”

The Hawks said they were investigating the source of the drugs and no arrests had been made. 

Last year the Sunday Times reported that 541kg of cocaine were stolen after a break-in at the Hawks' building in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. The drugs, worth R200m, had been confiscated in June and were being stored in a safe on the ground floor. The suspects gained entry into the building by forcing open the windows.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Drug dealers use courier service to ferry tik, Mandrax

A courier service was used for a consignment of drugs, but police were not fooled.
News
2 weeks ago

Sniffing cops say cocaine theft from Hawks office could be an inside job

Those investigating how 541kg of the drug went missing from a safe are acting on recommendations of a report
News
4 months ago

Three nabbed in R254m KZN drug bust case, released on R30k bail

Three people implicated in a R254m drug bust were arrested this week, almost four years after the Hawks discovered a huge clandestine ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...