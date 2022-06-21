×

South Africa

KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots

21 June 2022 - 12:32
KwaZulu-Natal businesses have hired private security to ensure trucks are not looted on main routes in the province.
Image: KZN VIP Protection

KwaZulu-Natal business entities have hired private security companies to help prevent looting of trucks and disruptions to the transportation of goods on the N2 and N3 highways.

Last week parts of the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban were brought to a standstill by truckers protesting against the employment of foreign national drivers.

The blockades caused major delays to trucks transporting goods to and from the province and the loss of more than R300m.

Glen Naidoo, head of KZN VIP Protection, one of the companies providing security, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday “certain business entities” hired private firms to ensure the smooth transporting of goods and the security of their drivers.

He said he could not reveal the identity of his clients because of safety concerns.

Naidoo said it was a collaboration with other security entities.

“This route is the main roadway for the distribution of goods from KwaZulu-Natal to other provinces which is continuously disrupted by truck protests which create massive delays and extensive damage to vehicles.

“The private sector has deployed specialised security forces along the N3 on specific days to ensure the smooth flow of operations with no delays or disruptions.”

Naidoo said anti-riot teams have been deployed to the Mariannhill and Mooi River tolls on the N3, as well as on the N2 between Phoenix and Umhlanga and in Prospecton, south of Durban.

“Police have formed a partnership with security companies. There are security companies that have the necessary equipment and training to prevent looting.”

Last week the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry condemned the truck blockades, saying they were “economic sabotage”.

