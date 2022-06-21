KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots

KwaZulu-Natal business entities have hired private security companies to help prevent looting of trucks and disruptions to the transportation of goods on the N2 and N3 highways.

Last week parts of the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban were brought to a standstill by truckers protesting against the employment of foreign national drivers.

The blockades caused major delays to trucks transporting goods to and from the province and the loss of more than R300m.

Glen Naidoo, head of KZN VIP Protection, one of the companies providing security, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday “certain business entities” hired private firms to ensure the smooth transporting of goods and the security of their drivers.

He said he could not reveal the identity of his clients because of safety concerns.