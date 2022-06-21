‘Leave our children alone’: KZN health MEC takes aim at sugar daddies

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has called for “sugar daddies” to leave young girls alone.

The call comes as the province battles with issues facing young people, including teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.

Simelane said recent statistics showed more than 1,000 girls in the country were infected with HIV every week and KwaZulu-Natal registered 18,550 births to young mothers aged 10 to 17 during the 2019-2020 financial year alone.

She slammed “old sugar daddies” who lure teen girls in exchange for material things.

“How does a 40-year-old look at a 16-year-old and think, ‘Yho! She’s hot’? Where are his age mates? Why is he not looking at them? They don’t do that because they know their age mates won’t take nonsense,” she said.

“They know it’s easy for the children to be submissive because the relationship is uneven. It’s not just a problem for girls. Sugar daddies must leave our children alone. Leave our children alone so they can grow up.”