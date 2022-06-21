×

South Africa

Life imprisonment for man who killed his legal practitioner girlfriend

21 June 2022 - 21:35 By TimesLIVE
A man who stabbed his girlfriend in January 2020 and left her in hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday sentenced a man who killed his girlfriend in January 2020 to life imprisonment.

Kabelo Gift Rasepae stabbed Olive Gobonwana Motsomi, who was a senior associate at a Johannesburg law firm, several times at her home.

“Rasepae thereafter took her to Robinson Hospital in Randfontein, where he told the hospital staff that, he, together with Motsomi, were victims of a house robber,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Mjonondwane said Rasepae left Motsomi under the care of the hospital, alleging he was rushing back home to attend to their children who were left unattended.

Motsomi later died as a result of the stab wounds.

Rasepae was arrested in Rustenburg on January 23 that year in possession of Motsomi’s vehicle. Rasepae had fled to the North West after the murder.

Mjonondwane said the policeman assigned to investigate the case identified Rasepae as the first suspect after information received from Motsomi’s family that the couple did not have any children.

Mjonondwane said prosecutor Patric Mkhari submitted a victim impact statement, authored by probation officer Thato Modise, detailing that Motsomi’s mother has been left traumatised and is now dependent on antidepressants as she cannot accept that her child was killed in such a brutal manner.

The court said Rasepae brutally killed Motsomi in the sanctity of her home and failed to present substantial and compelling circumstances to warrant a deviation from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

