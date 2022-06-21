×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo paramedics killed as ambulance crashes into stationary truck

21 June 2022 - 09:22
It is alleged the ambulance hit a stationary truck.
It is alleged the ambulance hit a stationary truck.
Image: Supplied

Two Limpopo paramedics were killed on the N1 near Codrington during the early hours of Tuesday when their ambulance crashed into the back of a stationary truck.

Limpopo department of transport & community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said both the driver and passenger were killed on impact.

Limpopo MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya conveyed her condolences to the families of the two emergency personnel.

“It is disturbing to wake up to the sad news of the passing of emergency workers who died in the line of duty.

“These are the same people we rely on to save lives on the roads. We call on our drivers to be extra cautious and drive within the limits.” said Lerule-Ramakhanya.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Truck driver error caused M17 Tshwane bus crash: accident report

Driver error was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash between a truck and bus on the M17 that claimed 15 lives and left 37 injured last ...
News
4 days ago

LISTEN | Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says law enforcement agencies will have to come down hard on the perpetrators after truck drivers blocked the N3 ...
Politics
3 days ago

Driver killed in early morning Centurion crash

A motorist was killed in a collision between an SUV and a heavy duty vehicle in the early hours on Wednesday on the N1 north-bound near the John ...
News
6 days ago

Families of Tshwane bus crash victims shattered at the loss of their bread winners

The family members of the 15 people who died when a bus and truck collided in Tshwane on the M17 last week said they were shattered by the loss of ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...