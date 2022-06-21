Parents demand removal of ‘drunk’ teachers at JG Zuma High School

Disgruntled parents and members of the school governing body (SGB) gathered outside the gates of JG Zuma High School in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Tuesday to demand the removal of two teachers.

Parents alleged a grade 12 geography teacher and a physical science teacher in charge of teaching grade 11 and 12 pupils are known for attending school while intoxicated, a matter they claim dates back to 2017.

Bonga Ngwane, 45, whose two children attend the school, said the level of education had dropped significantly due to the poor calibre of teachers.

“Since 2017 these two teachers have been identified as having major drinking problems. They come to school drunk — and if they are not drunk, they are not teaching 'properly'. This has affected the pupils because the pass rate in these two subjects prior to 2017 was much higher than since their arrival,” he said.