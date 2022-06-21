POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims?

Mkhize handed over the homes in the presence of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and deputy mayor Philani Mavundla.

Kaunda said some houses donated by Mkhize were in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Mkhize thanked the eThekwini municipality for its support in servicing sites after they were earmarked for rebuilding some homes.

“We may not satisfy everyone but we are doing our best to help in any way we can,” she said.

Mkhize said the construction of the houses took five days.

“We needed to respond urgently so w we used alternative technology to build these homes. It has taken us about four to five days to deliver these homes,” said Mkhize.

