South Africa

POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims?

21 June 2022 - 13:00
Shauwn Mkhize handed over the first four houses to KwaZulu-Natal families who lost their homes during the floods in April.
Shauwn Mkhize handed over the first four houses to KwaZulu-Natal families who lost their homes during the floods in April.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Media personality Shaun Mkhize has been criticised about the handover of houses to Wyebank families who lost their homes and belongings during flooding in KwaZulu-Natal in April.

The houses come with single beds, a toilet and a shower, but what had tweeps talking was that the structures were built with concrete paving stones and bricks.

“I know people are poor, but people should give something they themselves would accept. This house is definitely a deep freezer. Paving as flooring? Slabs with no insulation? Shower yona? Where’s the decency in that kodwa you,” one user tweeted.

Mkhize handed over the homes in the presence of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and deputy mayor Philani Mavundla. 

Kaunda said some houses donated by Mkhize were in Umlazi, south of Durban. 

Mkhize thanked the eThekwini municipality for its support in servicing sites after they were earmarked for rebuilding some homes. 

“We may not satisfy everyone but we are doing our best to help in any way we can,” she said. 

Mkhize said the construction of the houses took five days.

“We needed to respond urgently so w we used alternative technology to build these homes. It has taken us about four to five days to deliver these homes,” said Mkhize. 

