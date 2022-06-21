×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Soweto pensioners take service delivery grievances to Joburg mayor’s door

Rising electricity prices among the main gripes

21 June 2022 - 14:52
Disgruntled Soweto residents en route to the Johannesburg mayor's office to voice their displeasure over the lack of service delivery in the area.
Disgruntled Soweto residents en route to the Johannesburg mayor's office to voice their displeasure over the lack of service delivery in the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele / Sowetan

A Soweto pensioner, who marched on Tuesday with fellow residents to hand over a memorandum of grievances to Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, says he has at times gone without electricity for a year.

Robert Nene, 69, who lives in Naledi, said most residents in the area struggled to pay for electricity because they are not working.

“They want a lot of money and that’s why people cannot afford to pay.”

Nene was among hundreds of Soweto residents who marched to the mayor’s office to voice their displeasure about the lack of service delivery in the township.

On Monday residents blockaded roads in the area, bringing the city’s Rea Vaya bus services to a halt.

Soweto residents descend on City of Joburg to protest against poor service delivery

Hundreds of disgruntled Soweto residents on Tuesday descended on the Johannesburg CBD in preparation to march to the offices of mayor Mpho Phalatse.
News
3 hours ago

Nene described daily life without electricity as a struggle.

“It is very bad. Everything is controlled by electricity. The kids, who are studying, cannot do anything without electricity. If you come to these big guys, the big shots will tell you you must pay R6,500. Where are you going to get that money?”

Nene said as a pensioner he does not know how he would be able to afford what was required of him.

“I have kids and grandchildren at the house. They rely on my grant money. It is food, then electricity, water and everything else. Do you think you can make it on R1,900?”

Asked if attending the march would help solve residents’ problems, he said he did not think their problems could be addressed.

“The people are fighting on top there. That’s why they do not know what they must do. We will wait for them and see.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’

'Eusebius on TimesLIVE' is joined by Gauteng co-operative governance and human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile to hear why he believes he should be ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Soweto residents to march to Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's office

Soweto residents will march to the office of the City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum containing a list of ...
News
7 hours ago

Soweto protesters force Rea Vaya buses to a halt

Protesters in Soweto have brought ReaVaya bus services to a halt.
News
1 day ago

Joburg metro police deployed to Soweto as protesters halt Rea Vaya bus services

Johannesburg metro police have been deployed to Soweto during Monday’s protests which have brought ReaVaya bus services to a halt.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Soweto protesters force Rea Vaya buses to a halt South Africa
  2. Joburg metro police deployed to Soweto as protesters halt Rea Vaya bus services South Africa
  3. Soweto residents descend on City of Joburg to protest against poor service ... South Africa
  4. Soweto residents to march to Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's office South Africa

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...