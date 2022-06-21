Soweto pensioners take service delivery grievances to Joburg mayor’s door

A Soweto pensioner, who marched on Tuesday with fellow residents to hand over a memorandum of grievances to Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, says he has at times gone without electricity for a year.

Robert Nene, 69, who lives in Naledi, said most residents in the area struggled to pay for electricity because they are not working.

“They want a lot of money and that’s why people cannot afford to pay.”

Nene was among hundreds of Soweto residents who marched to the mayor’s office to voice their displeasure about the lack of service delivery in the township.

On Monday residents blockaded roads in the area, bringing the city’s Rea Vaya bus services to a halt.