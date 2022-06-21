Soweto residents descend on City of Joburg to protest against poor service delivery
Protests in the township on Monday saw bus services halted and roads blockaded with burning tyres and rubble
Hundreds of disgruntled Soweto residents on Tuesday descended on the Johannesburg CBD in preparation to march to the office of mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Controversial figure Nhlanhla Lux is one of those leading residents who are to hand over a memorandum containing a list of grievances they are demanding the city resolves.
Lux, speaking to residents at the Peter Ross Park in Empire Road before the start of the march, demanded that city officials “stop loving politics more than your children”.
Residents, who were ferried by bus from Soweto to Johannesburg, are demanding city officials address their concerns about poor service delivery in their area.
Lux told residents they were there to fight for the future of their children.
“We are not here for our own interests. When we take it to the streets right now, I want you to remember something: this is not a Facebook moment, this is not a WhatsApp story moment. This is a moment where we make history and free Soweto from the capture of the city.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.