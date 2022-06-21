Two drown in Limpopo baptism ritual

Two members of a Limpopo church drowned in a baptism ritual at Masetheko Dam.

The drownings come a week after a Limpopo pastor, Titus Mosima, and one of his congregants, Noko Suzen-Chaba, drowned during a baptism in the Mogol River in Lephalale.

The latest drowning occurred on Sunday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said a pastor was conducting a baptism ritual at Masetheko Dam when four people, who were to be baptised, fell into the water.

“One of the people managed to swim and get out. A woman was rescued. The remaining two men drowned.

“The bodies were retrieved by police search and rescue divers.”

Seabi said the drowning victims had been identified as 21-year-old Elvis Ramakgaphola and 29-year-old Michael Rampa.

Police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned people to be careful around dams and rivers.

Two cases of inquests have been opened and police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.