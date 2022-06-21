WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau
21 June 2022 - 09:35
The funeral service of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau is being held on Tuesday at Ndimakude Great Place in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week declared a special official funeral category 1 for the king, who died on May 31.
Sigcau was crowned king in 2018.
