WATCH | Mayor Phalatse to address Soweto residents’ service delivery issues

Residents met the mayor, some of the members of the mayoral committee, an Eskom representative and the city manager outside the centre.

“We will sit down and start communicating. Can you please give us 14 days to liaise? After 14 days we will call your leadership and give them a progress report on how negotiations are going and what the turnaround plan is. I have trust that if we do so, we will win,” Phalatse said.

She promised scores of residents that she would go through the memorandums and ensure no-one was left out.

“I want to thank the leadership. I know there are about 10 different groupings here — all from Soweto. I want to thank people who have organised that you come here. We are starting on a clean slate — we are no longer fighting,” she said.