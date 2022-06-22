×

South Africa

IN PICS | Flood victims gatecrash provincial council meeting in Durban demanding houses

22 June 2022 - 15:31
Flood victims protest at an ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial council meeting in Mayville. They say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

More than 100 disgruntled community members from Mayville and surrounding areas gatecrashed a provincial council meeting in Durban on Wednesday demanding the government address their plight. 

Flood victims protest at an ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial council meeting in Mayville, demanding houses.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Members of council had to put matters on hold as community members sang and chanted struggle songs outside the provincial offices in Mayville, calling for houses which they claim the government has been slow to deliver after the deadly April floods. 

Flood victims make their voices heard. They say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters and the provincial government must speed up efforts to provide them with appropriate housing.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

eThekwini took the brunt of the disaster, with the most people affected and killed in the deluge living in the metro. 

Public order police have since arrived on the scene.

Thousands of people were displaced and close to 500 people killed when torrential rains caused severe flooding and mudslides throughout the province. 

Flood victims protest in Mayville. They are fed up with waiting for housing and say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

