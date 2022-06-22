×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

In the Northern Cape? Watch out for disruptive rain and flooding

22 June 2022 - 10:37
The SA Weather Service issued a level 5 weather warning for parts of the Northern Cape. Stock photo.
The SA Weather Service issued a level 5 weather warning for parts of the Northern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service issued a level 5 warning for disruptive rains in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

It said the heavy rains will lead to flooding in formal and informal settlements and infrastructure in the David Kruiper Kai !Garib, Joe Morolong, Tsantsabane and Kheis regions. 

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of roads and formal and informal settlements, threats to livestock and damage to property in the Siyathemba, Siyancuma and Francis Baard local municipalities. 

The weather service issued a level 4 alert for Victoria West, Tsantsabane and Hopetown. 

“If possible stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

“In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level,” it said. 

For a full weather forecast, click here

The SA Weather Service issued warnings for heavy rains in some parts of the Northern Cape.
The SA Weather Service issued warnings for heavy rains in some parts of the Northern Cape.
Image: SAWS

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week

The SA Weather Service has warned of cold and wet weather in the central interior and parts of the Cape provinces from Monday.
News
3 days ago

Gautengers, brace yourselves for colder days ahead: weather report

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for more cold weather until Wednesday next week.
News
5 days ago

Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast

Silver ribbons of sardines streamed into KwaZulu-Natal on Friday‚ infecting the south coast with the much-anticipated “sardine fever”.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. 6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole ... South Africa
  3. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  4. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  5. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...