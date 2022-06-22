Investigation into blaze that destroyed stalls at Yeoville Market

Business owners and the community are reeling after 23 stalls at the Yeoville Market were destroyed by fire as an investigation gets under way.

Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the blaze was extinguished in the early hours of Tuesday.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined due to the extent of the damage. “Two fire engines and a water tanker from Fairview and Malvern fire stations were dispatched and found part of the market engulfed in fire.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said an investigation had been opened.

“Police received a phone call from an anonymous [person] saying Yeoville Market is on fire. On arrival at the market, the police found firefighters extinguishing about five stalls that were burning. The cause of the fire cannot be confirmed at this stage.”

Advocacy group the African Diaspora Forum said they were seeking clarity on the origin of the blaze which affected many foreigners. There has been speculation that it could have been motivated by xenophobia or was caused by an electrical appliance.

“We suspect [arson] because of the number of migrant communities in Yeoville,” said forum chairperson Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda.

Sibanda voiced concern about foreigners being victimised.

TimesLIVE

