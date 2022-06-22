×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Brace for stage 2 load-shedding from 10am on Wednesday

Times to be extended throughout the week

22 June 2022 - 09:44
Eskom announced load-shedding times will be extended. Stock photo.
Eskom announced load-shedding times will be extended. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between 10am and midnight on Wednesday due to breakdowns at four generation units leading to capacity constraints.

In addition, the power utility said from Thursday until Sunday, stage 2 load-shedding would happen from 5am until midnight.

LISTEN: 

There is a likelihood the stages might need to be increased during the evening peaks.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

Eskom said a generation unit each at Kendal and Matimba, as well as two units at the Matla power station, broke down early on Wednesday.

“This reduced generation capacity by 2,400MW, adding to the ongoing capacity constraints. There has been a delay in returning to service a unit at Kusile power station, which is expected to return to service tomorrow. We have 3,630MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The power utility has cautioned the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stage 2 load-shedding begins tonight

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Monday night.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Brace yourselves: Eskom's power warning to freezing South Africans

Utility warns the lights could go out as early as 5pm as the system is severely constrained.
News
1 day ago

Power demand in parts of China sets new records during searing heat

Power consumption surged in large Chinese provinces north of the Yangtze River amid warmer than normal weather, with regions such Henan, China's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. 6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole ... South Africa
  3. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  4. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  5. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...