LISTEN | Brace for stage 2 load-shedding from 10am on Wednesday
Times to be extended throughout the week
Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented between 10am and midnight on Wednesday due to breakdowns at four generation units leading to capacity constraints.
In addition, the power utility said from Thursday until Sunday, stage 2 load-shedding would happen from 5am until midnight.
LISTEN:
There is a likelihood the stages might need to be increased during the evening peaks.
“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”
Eskom said a generation unit each at Kendal and Matimba, as well as two units at the Matla power station, broke down early on Wednesday.
“This reduced generation capacity by 2,400MW, adding to the ongoing capacity constraints. There has been a delay in returning to service a unit at Kusile power station, which is expected to return to service tomorrow. We have 3,630MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
The power utility has cautioned the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.