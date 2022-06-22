LISTEN | Brace for stage 2 load-shedding from 10am on Wednesday

There is a likelihood the stages might need to be increased during the evening peaks.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

Eskom said a generation unit each at Kendal and Matimba, as well as two units at the Matla power station, broke down early on Wednesday.

“This reduced generation capacity by 2,400MW, adding to the ongoing capacity constraints. There has been a delay in returning to service a unit at Kusile power station, which is expected to return to service tomorrow. We have 3,630MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,277MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

The power utility has cautioned the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.

TimesLIVE

