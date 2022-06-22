×

South Africa

#TshwaneYaTima blitz is back: 33,000 meters 'tampered with' as city seeks to recoup R17bn in lost revenue

22 June 2022 - 11:41
City teams disconnecting services to defaulting customers.
Image: City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane on Tuesday resumed its revenue-collection campaign dubbed #TshwaneYaTima in a bid to recoup R17bn owed by government departments, businesses, residents and embassies.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said staff were disconnecting meters where account holders were in arrears on property rates, water and electricity.

“Ten teams headed by senior managers, including the high tension one [for large power users] have been deployed across the city to effect credit-control measures through disconnecting defaulting customers.”

The campaign would also target prepaid electricity meters that had been tampered with.

The city has identified 33,000 meters that have been tampered with and have not indicated the purchase of prepaid tokens for a long time.

“The municipality will accelerate the identification of meters that have been tampered with. Tshwane embarked on a revenue and debt collection campaign from February 8  which focused mainly on defaulting government departments, embassies, businesses and entities.”

The #TshwaneYaTima blitz, which lasted until the end of February, has been resurrected and will include defaulting residential customers. he said.

The R17bn debt made it difficult for the city to fulfil its obligation of delivering essential and basic services to residents and customers.

According to a breakdown by the city, residential customers owe the most with arrears of R9.2bn. The Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (Mega) owes the most under “entities”, with arrears of R140m.

Breakdown of customers whose accounts are in arrears:

  • residential customers: R9.2bn
  • businesses: R4.2bn
  • embassies: R3.7m
  • government departments: R1bn

Entities:

  • Moretele municipality: R15m
  • Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (Mega): R140m
  • SA Post Office: R1.4m
  • Transnet: R27m
  • Metrorail: R12.6m

Tshwane acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng said the city would continue to intensify the enforcement of credit controls to recoup the money owed to stabilise its finances and enable the provision of much-needed services.

“The city will also vigorously pursue residential and business customers whose accounts are in arrears,” she said

TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

