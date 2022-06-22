Vavi slams Amazon for staying silent in row over new HQ in Cape Town

Vavi, general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), said Amazon’s silence on the dispute was problematic.

“Saftu notes the deafening silence of Amazon as the anchor tenant,” he said on Wednesday.

“As the world’s largest company, Amazon’s role in this conflict is that of the development’s guarantor, with the promise of premium rental income to the developers for years to come.

“The company had several alternative options to locate their headquarters, which raises several questions about their adamance in choosing this controversial site.

“Given the company’s record against workers, black and indigenous communities and marginalised people around the world, this is hardly surprising.”

Vavi also slammed Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust for blaming the building interruption on marginalised indigenous groups rather than acknowledging its own responsibility.

“Predictably, workers are being forced to pay the harshest price for the greed and recklessness of private capital,” Vavi said.