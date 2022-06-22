×

South Africa

Auditor-general briefs the media on audit outcomes of municipalities and entities report

Scheduled to begin at 11am

22 June 2022 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke will hold in-depth discussions with members of the media on the outcomes of her report.

RECORDED | Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke delivers audit outcomes

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is briefing the media on the audit outcomes of municipalities on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Where are mayors and MECs when municipalities collapse, asks AG

Elected politicians need to accept their responsibility to make things work at local level, says Maluleke
News
3 days ago

Local government needs 'urgent intervention': auditor-general on latest municipal audit outcomes

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is concerned about the declining state of financial management in SA municipalities, saying urgent intervention is ...
Politics
6 days ago
