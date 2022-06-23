×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Celebrations and 'slight' uncertainty in hotel industry as last of the Covid-19 restrictions lifted

23 June 2022 - 12:06
The hospitality industry has welcomed the lifting of the last Covid-19 regulations. File photo.
The hospitality industry has welcomed the lifting of the last Covid-19 regulations. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

The repeal of the last remaining Covid-19 regulations, including the wearing of face masks and restricted gatherings, has elicited celebrations and slight confusion in the hospitality industry.

Hotel groups particularly welcomed the lifting on restrictions for gatherings, allowing them to return to full capacity at events, restaurants and bars.

Michael Nel, MD of Red Carnation Group which owns The Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga and The Twelve Apostles in Cape Town, said: “We welcome this morning’s [Thursday] news. Having this restriction dropped will enable our restaurants, bars and events venues to operate at full capacity. We have been running them at 50% capacity which has a detrimental affect on our revenue.”

However, there is still some confusion among staff and the public about face masks.

“Because it was so sudden, people are a little unsure of whether this is real. It's probably because it's so new. But I'm sure people will be thrilled not to have to wear their masks wherever they are,” said Nel.

Graham Wood, Sun International Group's COO for hospitality, welcomed the news.

“The restrictions on gatherings in particular have been onerous on the gaming, hospitality, conferencing and eventing industries. The relaxation of the regulations will have a positive effect on tourism and we are hoping for an accelerated recovery in international leisure demand from our global source markets,” he said.

Henri-Basil Hearne, communications manager for Sun International’s Time Square Hotel in Tshwane, said regular guests were elated.

“Some said it was the right thing to do and about time. People are excited to go back to full capacity, especially at stadiums and shows,” he said.

“There still seems to be some people who will continue to wear masks. It appears guests are happier about the full capacity of events than they are about the masks.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Post-cabinet meeting media briefing

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Gungubele will be joined ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Will scrapping face masks make a difference to Covid-19 infections?

“Some would say once measures like masks and social distancing are dropped, it would be difficult to toggle them back on when needed in the future,” ...
News
5 hours ago

Health minister cancels Covid-19 face masks and travel certificates

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Wednesday repealed Covid-19 regulations governing the use of face masks and that people leaving SA or coming to SA ...
News
12 hours ago

SA’s hospitality industry is ready to toast the ditching of masks indoors

Industry umbrella body Fedhasa says health department recommendation to repeal mask-wearing is long overdue
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  3. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims? South Africa

Latest Videos

Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...