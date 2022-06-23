Doctor sued for R2m for failing to give proper care to woman whose ring finger was bitten by robber

The high court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of a woman whose wedding ring finger was amputated after it was bitten during an armed robbery in 2016.

The woman had sued Dr Francois du Toit Inc, an emergency medicine healthcare organisation, for R2m, alleging it had not adequately treated a bite wound she sustained during a robbery at her house.

The woman, named as AW Malan in the judgment passed last week, had been rushed to Kloof Hospital after the attack outside her home in Pretoria on January 17 2016.

She and her husband were assaulted and she was bitten by the assailant on her ring finger.

After she was treated for various injuries, she was issued a prescription.

A few days later the pain in the left ring finger became unbearable and her hand became swollen.

She urgently contacted her general practitioner, who referred her immediately to an orthopaedic surgeon who then treated her.

On March 15 2017, her ring finger was amputated.

The woman sued Dr Francois du Toit Inc and said it had wrongfully and negligently breached its legal duty in a number of respects.

She said the healthcare organisation failed to explore the human bite to her finger and should have foreseen it created an orthopaedic emergency which required immediate hospitalisation and prescription of therapy antibiotics to prevent infection.

