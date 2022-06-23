×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Doctor sued for R2m for failing to give proper care to woman whose ring finger was bitten by robber

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 June 2022 - 08:00
A woman whose finger was amputated after receiving inadequate treatment at a private health care facility should be awarded damages, the high court in Pretoria has ruled. File photo.
A woman whose finger was amputated after receiving inadequate treatment at a private health care facility should be awarded damages, the high court in Pretoria has ruled. File photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA/File photo

The high court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of a woman whose wedding ring finger was amputated after it was bitten during an armed robbery in 2016.

The woman had sued Dr Francois du Toit Inc, an emergency medicine healthcare organisation, for R2m, alleging it had not adequately treated a bite wound she sustained during a robbery at her house.  

The woman, named as AW Malan in the judgment passed last week, had been rushed to Kloof Hospital after the attack outside her home in Pretoria on January 17 2016.

She and her husband were assaulted and she was bitten by the assailant on her ring finger.

After she was treated for various injuries, she was issued a prescription.

A few days later the pain in the left ring finger became unbearable and her hand became swollen.

She urgently contacted her general practitioner, who referred her immediately to an orthopaedic surgeon who then treated her.

On March  15 2017, her ring finger was amputated.

The woman sued Dr Francois du Toit Inc and said it had wrongfully and negligently breached its legal duty in a number of respects.

She said the healthcare organisation failed to explore the human bite to her finger and should have foreseen it created an orthopaedic emergency which required immediate hospitalisation  and prescription of therapy antibiotics to prevent infection.

She urgently contacted her general practitioner, who referred her immediately to an orthopaedic surgeon who then treated her.

On March  15 2017, her ring finger was amputated.

The woman sued Dr Francois du Toit Inc and said it had wrongfully and negligently breached its legal duty in a number of respects.

She said the healthcare organisation failed to explore the human bite to her finger and should have foreseen it created an orthopaedic emergency which required immediate hospitalisation  and prescription of therapy antibiotics to prevent infection.

It could soon become a lot harder to sue your doctor

Law reforms proposed to cap soaring payouts that are bankrupting provincial health departments
News
3 months ago

Her allegation is that doctors did not treat the injury as a bite wound.

The claim of R2m was for hospital expenses, future loss of earning capacity and general damages.

At the start of the trial, the parties agreed the court should deal with the merits of the claim, and not the amount of damages.

The woman said she had informed the treating nurses and doctors that she was bitten more than once.

Judge Harshila Kooverjie said Malan's testimony on the disclosure of the bite was corroborated by her husband.

The doctor who treated her persisted in her evidence that the woman had not disclosed to her the fact that she was bitten on her finger.

If she had done so, her treatment protocol would have been very different, the doctor said.

In her conclusion, the judge said she had found that it was highly probable that the disclosure of the bite was made, hence the treatment was not appropriate.

“Consequently, the defendant has wrongfully and negligently breached its legal duty,” Kooverjie said.

She said the expert report by the healthcare organisation said a human bite required concerted treatment. This included prophylactic antibiotics, hospitalisation, intravenous antibiotics and debridement.

“Therefore, had the appropriate treatment been administered, the circumstances Mrs Malan found herself in could have been avoided.

“In Mrs Malan’s case, I find that the treatment was inappropriate,” Kooverjie said, as she ordered the healthcare organisation to pay Malan's proven damages.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ease up on negligence laws, doctors urge justice minister

Practitioner jailed for patient’s death says colleagues live in fear of same fate.
News
7 months ago

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale stripped of licence to operate

Despite Beale no longer being on HPCSA register, the council said there are five pending cases for children’s deaths
News
4 months ago

Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks

The gynaecologist who became the first SA doctor to be jailed because of the death of a patient has told TimesLIVE how, after a drawn-out court case, ...
News
7 months ago

Kissing and insulting patients, offensive social media barbs and negligence land doctors in hot water

The Health Professions Council of SA has had its hands full this year, dealing with about 50 complaints against members of the medical fraternity.
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  3. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims? South Africa

Latest Videos

Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa