Lengthy jail term for man who attacked lesbian couple, killing one

A 57-year-old man from Sebokeng who attacked a lesbian couple last year, killing one of them, will spend 25 years in prison for his crime.

The Pretoria high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, this week sentenced Mojalefa Simon Mokoena for the murder of 28-year-old Bonang Precious Gaelae.

“On February 12 2021 the deceased and her partner Fracinah Mohanoe had gone to purchase airtime from a tuck shop which was inside a yard that Mokoena owned,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

She said an altercation broke out between the couple and Mokoena and he assaulted them.