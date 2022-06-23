Lengthy jail term for man who attacked lesbian couple, killing one
A 57-year-old man from Sebokeng who attacked a lesbian couple last year, killing one of them, will spend 25 years in prison for his crime.
The Pretoria high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, this week sentenced Mojalefa Simon Mokoena for the murder of 28-year-old Bonang Precious Gaelae.
“On February 12 2021 the deceased and her partner Fracinah Mohanoe had gone to purchase airtime from a tuck shop which was inside a yard that Mokoena owned,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
She said an altercation broke out between the couple and Mokoena and he assaulted them.
The couple left to buy airtime elsewhere.
“As they left, Mokoena went to his house to get a knife and waited for them. When he saw them approaching he threw a brick at them, which hit Mohanoe. He proceeded to stab her and her partner,” Mahanjana said.
The couple was taken to a nearby hospital where Gaelae was pronounced dead on arrival.
Mokoena was arrested the following day after Mohanoe pointed him out to police.
He had been in custody since then after failing to get bail.
Mokoena was sentenced to 25 years for premeditated murder, eight years for attempted murder and five years for the two counts of assault.
The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.
North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi thanked the community for the role they played.
Mzinyathi said he hopes this sentence will send a message that hate crimes will not be tolerated.
