South Africa

'No 1 Tsotsi' Vusi Mathibela guilty of murdering NW tycoon Wandile Bozwana

Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
23 June 2022 - 19:02

Controversial taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela,  dubbed Mamelodi's No 1 Tsosti, and his co-accused were on Thursday found guilty of murdering North West businessman Wandile Bozwana. ..

