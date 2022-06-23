Police sergeant arrested in Refiloe Malope car boot kidnapping case

A sergeant stationed at Benoni police station in Gauteng and his alleged accomplice have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping Refiloe Malope in Limpopo.

Malope, 31, was allegedly taken by force by two suspects, seen shoving her into the boot of a Toyota sedan at Kgaphamadi village in the Hlogotlou policing area in Limpopo on May 9 at about 10am.

The car sped off in the direction of Motsephiri, according to witnesses.

David Malope, her brother, previously told TimesLIVE that he was called by his other sister, Tshepiso, telling him that Refiloe had been attacked by people who had asked for help with their car.

“She was sitting in her van where she lives and the people asked to be jump-started. She said to them that she was also stuck and could not help them,” he said at the time.

Two suspects were nabbed during a joint intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Limpopo tracking team, provincial organised crime unit and Hlogotlou detectives.