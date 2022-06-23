Public protector wants to see Zondo report implementation plans

The public protector's office says it has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting him to submit to parliament a plan on how he will implement the recommendations of the Zondo report.

In a statement, the public protector says it should be copied on the communication the president has with parliament. It welcomed the conclusion of the work of the commission.

“The commission was a product of the (public protector’s) investigation report no 06 of 2016/17, which was issued in November 2016 after the investigation of allegations contained in three complaints lodged by the Dominican Order, the DA and a member of the public between the March 18 and April 22 2016.”