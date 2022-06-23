Surprise, jubilation, anxiety and fear as people face reality of mask rule being lifted

“I am wearing mine because I am feeling cold,” said Thabo Ndambi at the Gautrain station in Rosebank. “I heard on the news there is no need for us to wear masks in public, but [as a] precautionary measure, I think we still need to wear a mask.

“It's been long overdue, but I think it will take time for us to drop it completely because it has become part of our life. We have been wearing it for two years. They mustn't just drop masks only. They must also open stadiums.”

Street hawker Mariko Wiunz from Malawi was wearing his mask and initially expressed uncertainty over the change, but warmed to the idea.

“I don't see a problem while going around and interacting with people without a mask. We had to wear it as the government was forcing us, but now I don't think we need to. We have been exposed to Covid-19 for a while now,” he said.

Most people at the Nkomo Village mall wore masks while going about their shopping. Shops were still implementing the “no mask, no entry” rule and sanitising protocol.

A popular fast food restaurant manager, who did not want to be named, said they would retain the mask rule — for now.

“For our safety we should continue wearing masks because it's not like Covid-19 is gone, it's just that they can now manage it. I prefer the masks, we work with so many people. [Saturday] is the 25th, payday, a lot of people will be coming in here. If people are not responsible since its flu season, it will also affect our business as we will sometimes find ourselves short-staffed,” she said.

Staff were yet to receive communication from head office on the next step.