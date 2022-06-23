×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Will scrapping face masks make a difference to Covid-19 infections?

23 June 2022 - 07:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla has recommended dropping some key Covid-19 measures, including the wearing of face masks. File photo.
Health minister Joe Phaahla has recommended dropping some key Covid-19 measures, including the wearing of face masks. File photo.
Image: 123RF/inlooka

The possibility of SA scrapping the remaining Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks, has been met with mixed reaction, with some questioning whether this will make a difference to infection numbers. 

Health minister Joe Phaahla this week announced the dropping of key Covid-19 measures following the passing of the fifth wave and declining infections in the country. 

These include the wearing of masks, limits on gatherings and entry requirements.

“We have been monitoring the epidemic, working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and current epidemiological analysis. The figures point towards lower infection rates, and that the country has exited a recent spike of infections,” said Phaahla. 

Will scrapping face masks make a difference to infection numbers?

Around the world, European countries such France saw a spike in Covid-19 cases after easing regulations and the mandate on wearing masks.

Boise in Idaho in the US also saw a rise in Covid-19 cases after scrapping face mask mandates in March. 

The Associated Press reported hospitalisations in the US were also increasing, with 94 residents hospitalised with confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 as of June 5.

World Health Organization (WHO) regional director Hans Kluge said countries including Germany, France, Italy and Britain were lifting their restrictions “too soon and too brutally”, and, as a result, witnessed sharp rises in infections.

‘There is no simple answer to this question’

According to Caprisa director and epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, there is no simple answer to the question of scrapping measures after the fifth wave passed. 

“Some would say once measures like masks and social distancing are dropped, it would be difficult to toggle them back on when needed in the future,” said Karim. 

“Others argue prevention holidays increase adherence to public measures when they are needed. Regardless of which point of view is most applicable to a population at a given time, there are simple measures that could be considered during periods of low transmission to help people live smartly with the coronavirus — not going overboard with precautions or conceding defeat to the virus.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Are children under 5 getting vaccinated?

FDA commissioner Robert M. Califf said the vaccines will prevent cases of severe illness and hospitalisation in case of infection with Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

Should public health measures be scrapped now the fifth wave has passed?

Government's decision to not lift all health restrictions has been a hot topic, with many calling for the Covid-19 measures to be abolished.
News
3 days ago

Do I have flu or Covid-19?

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder to determine if you've come down with flu or have the coronavirus.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  3. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims? South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...