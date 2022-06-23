Zulu royals blame Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for succession chaos

Senior Zulu royal family members have — for the first time — pointed the finger at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the alleged architect of the chaos that has engulfed the family since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The pandemonium — which first erupted over the validity of the late king’s last will and testament fuelled by a bitter fight over succession — has now resulted in two separate court actions instituted by senior royals.

“The core Zulu royal family members have proceeded to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge Prince Misuzulu’s kingship by appealing the court judgment handed down by deputy judge president Madondo in the Pietermaritzburg high court.