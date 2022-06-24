×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Aaron Motsoaledi condemns 'slavery' at Chinese-owned factory in Ekurhuleni

24 June 2022 - 14:44
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Fifty-one illegal migrants rescued from a plastics factory in Gauteng have been arrested and charged under the Immigration Act.

They were arrested during a law enforcement operation led by the department of home affairs at a Chinese-owned factory that allegedly kept employees in slave-like conditions. 

Acting on information provided by a whistle-blower, the home affairs inspectorate visited the factory in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Monday night but were refused entry by security.

The inspectorate returned on Wednesday in a joint law enforcement operation including police, the department of employment and labour, Ekurhuleni metro and private security officials.

This led to the arrest of 51 illegal migrants from Malawi, Zimbabwe and China who were allegedly forced to work, eat and sleep inside the factory.

“The 51 were subjected to inhumane and unspeakable working and living conditions in a factory owned by a Chinese national,” said the department.

Two arrested for bringing 20 suspected Malawi immigrants into SA

Two people have been arrested for alleged human trafficking by the Johannesburg metropolitan police department.
News
1 week ago

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi condemned the abuse and exploitation of any human being, including illegal migrants.

The factory manager was also arrested on Wednesday.

“She, together with the 51, appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on June 23 and they all have been charged under the Immigration Act.”

The owner of the factory was out of the country. Law enforcement officials were also investigating a possible case of human trafficking.

Motsoaledi warned businesspeople who subjected employees to such “atrocious and barbaric” conditions and continued to employ illegal migrants that they would face the full might of the law.

“I would like to thank members of the public who continue to provide information that leads to arrests of these corrupt syndicates and unscrupulous employers who break our laws.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Foreigners who lost their stalls in Yeoville market fire fear for the future

Advocacy group the African Diaspora Forum said it was seeking clarity on the origin of the blaze, which had affected many foreigners. The group said ...
News
9 hours ago

'Stopping migration is like stopping the sun from rising,' says Gauteng premier David Makhura

“Migration is among the top seven global issues facing the world today, including SA,” Gauteng premier David Makhura said.
News
2 days ago

#MeToo proves inescapable for Xi after brutal clip stokes fresh fury in China

CCTV footage shared online shows a group of men attacking women sitting in a restaurant
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  3. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  4. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa
  5. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'