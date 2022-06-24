Aaron Motsoaledi condemns 'slavery' at Chinese-owned factory in Ekurhuleni

Fifty-one illegal migrants rescued from a plastics factory in Gauteng have been arrested and charged under the Immigration Act.

They were arrested during a law enforcement operation led by the department of home affairs at a Chinese-owned factory that allegedly kept employees in slave-like conditions.

Acting on information provided by a whistle-blower, the home affairs inspectorate visited the factory in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Monday night but were refused entry by security.

The inspectorate returned on Wednesday in a joint law enforcement operation including police, the department of employment and labour, Ekurhuleni metro and private security officials.

This led to the arrest of 51 illegal migrants from Malawi, Zimbabwe and China who were allegedly forced to work, eat and sleep inside the factory.

“The 51 were subjected to inhumane and unspeakable working and living conditions in a factory owned by a Chinese national,” said the department.