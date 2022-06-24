Angie Motshekga welcomes scrapping face masks for pupils and teachers

In a statement on Thursday, the basic education minister said her department aligned itself with the development.

Motshekga said she supported the repeal of the mask mandate for pupils.

“In line with this decision to repeal the regulations, wearing of face masks by pupils in classrooms and indoor gatherings is no longer a requirement. Those pupils and staff who want to continue to wear a face mask in schools will be allowed to exercise this option.”

The department would continue to support Covid-19 vaccination for all pupils aged from 12 years with parental consent.