×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Case of man accused of stabbing pupil to death at KZN school postponed

24 June 2022 - 16:59 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Community members in Ndwedwe demonstrate outside the magistrate's court on Friday morning, where a man suspected of stabbing a pupil at her school made a second appearance.
Community members in Ndwedwe demonstrate outside the magistrate's court on Friday morning, where a man suspected of stabbing a pupil at her school made a second appearance.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Chaos erupted on Friday outside the Ndwedwe magistrate’s court, where community members tried to block the police van transporting a man accused of stabbing a pupil to death at her school last month. 

Phindile Gcwensa, 19, was attacked allegedly by Nduduzo Mpanza, 23, in front of her schoolmates at Nqakathela Secondary School in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on May 5.

Earlier that day, Gcwensa spotted Mpanza during the school break and remained on the school premises fearing for her life. Later that afternoon, Mpanza allegedly sneaked in and stabbed her with a knife.

Speaking to TimesLIVE outside the court, Phindile's uncle Thami Gcwensa said he was outraged the incident happened on the school premises.

Gcwensa said Phindile had been in a relationship with Mpanza and it had ended.

Mpanza first appeared in court on May 16 when he abandoned his bail application, fearing the community would take the law into their own hands.

ANC Women’s League criticises KZN police for ‘not protecting’ murdered pupil

The ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal has criticised police after the murder of an 18-year-old pupil at a school in Ndwedwe, north of Durban.
News
1 month ago

On Friday, he appeared for the second time where magistrate Gladys Luvuno postponed the case until July 27 as she awaits for a police docket. Mpanza will remain in custody until the next court date.

Mandisa Zondi, a community leader, said Gcwensa was an orphan with a good academic background.

He said the community was not happy with how the case had been handled by police and the school.

Xolani Skade, an ANC leader in the community, said security must be beefed up at schools to protect pupils.

EFF representative Amelia Matshile said security officers were needed at schools to protect pupils and teachers.

Provincial education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said schools are a safe place as weapons are not allowed inside the premises.

“In schools we are not supposed to have security officers as it is a learning environment. It should be a place where a community also partakes in the safety of children,” he said.

“We condemn what happened at Ndwedwe. As the department, we will let the law takes its course.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN farmer convicted of murder, attempted murder for funeral shooting

The high court in Pietermaritzburg has found KwaZulu-Natal farmer Edward Philip Walter Solomon, 69, guilty of murder and attempted murder during an ...
News
9 hours ago

Suspect ‘positively linked’ to murder of University of Limpopo professor

A suspect in custody has been 'linked to' and charged with the murder of University of Limpopo professor Mohamed Saber Tayob.
News
9 hours ago

Life for men who raped girl, 14, who killed herself over school victimisation

Two of the three men who raped a 14-year-old girl in Bloemfontein in 2017 were sentenced to life by the Bloemfontein sexual offences court.
News
2 days ago

Parents demand removal of ‘drunk’ teachers at JG Zuma High School

Disgruntled parents and school governing body members gathered outside JG Zuma High in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Tuesday to demand the removal of ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  3. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  4. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa
  5. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'