South Africa

Durban still exempt from load-shedding as SA grapples with stage 4

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
24 June 2022 - 11:21
Stage 4 load-shedding is expected to last throughout the weekend. Stock photo.
Stage 4 load-shedding is expected to last throughout the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

The eThekwini municipality will not have stage 4 load-shedding on Friday. 

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE Eskom's decision to ramp up rotational power cuts due to protests and to safeguard emergency reserves would not immediately affect Durban residents.

“eThekwini remains exempt. There are still a lot of things we have to sort out after the floods before we can load-shed.”

A meeting with the city's head of electricity was scheduled for Friday.

“We will communicate after the meeting, but for now there is no load-shedding today [Friday] or for the weekend in eThekwini.”  

