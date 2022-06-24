Durban still exempt from load-shedding as SA grapples with stage 4
24 June 2022 - 11:21
The eThekwini municipality will not have stage 4 load-shedding on Friday.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE Eskom's decision to ramp up rotational power cuts due to protests and to safeguard emergency reserves would not immediately affect Durban residents.
“eThekwini remains exempt. There are still a lot of things we have to sort out after the floods before we can load-shed.”
A meeting with the city's head of electricity was scheduled for Friday.
“We will communicate after the meeting, but for now there is no load-shedding today [Friday] or for the weekend in eThekwini.”
