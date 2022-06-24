Installation of set-top boxes for TV viewers affected by floods in KZN and Eastern Cape: Ntshavheni

The department of communications and digital technologies says floods have affected the installation rate of set-top boxes (STBs) in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the homes of beneficiaries and road infrastructure had been damaged, making some communities inaccessible.

“As of June 21, 109,270 beneficiary households remain unconnected in the two provinces. We continue to co-ordinate with the department of human settlements and other infrastructure departments to ensure installations are resumed as and when the infrastructure is restored.”

Ntshavheni was providing an update on Friday on the progress of SA's broadcasting digital migration and analogue switch-off (ASO).

“We have also commenced with installations for the end of September ... to date we have installed STBs in 44,424 households due for installations by September 30.”

A decision by the Constitutional Court on the analogue switch-off date was awaited so the digital migration process could be completed.