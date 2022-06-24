Madonsela thanks Zondo and state capture team for ‘scrupulously investigating state capture’
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has thanked chief justice Raymond Zondo and the state capture inquiry team for its work investigating allegations levelled against some political and prominent figures.
On Wednesday inquiry chairperson Zondo handed over the fifth and final part of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The final report follows parts released in January, February, March and April.
It deals with, among other things, the controversial Vrede dairy farm project, former spy chief Arthur Fraser, the Gupta family, crime intelligence and alleged corruption at the State Security Agency.
The report implicates dozens of high-profile businesspeople, companies, state-owned enterprises, politicians, cabinet ministers and former president Jacob Zuma.
“Let’s thank chief justice Zondo and the state capture team for scrupulously investigating state capture allegations and providing a vivid and odious picture of how some of our key public institutions and processes were hijacked and repurposed for private gain,” said Madonsela.
Madonsela was appointed public protector in 2009, and her “State of Capture” report in 2016 led to the establishment of the state capture inquiry in 2018.
Her report investigated Zuma and the Gupta family. This followed Zuma’s withdrawal of his application for an interdict preventing its release, and an order of the Pretoria high court ordering its release.
Madonsela also thanked Ramaphosa for acknowledging her contribution and the “State of Capture” report.
“Profound gratitude to all SA and our friends in the UK for ensuring state capture accountability, despite Bell Pottinger mounting a huge distraction campaign. Thanks also to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the kind shoutout,” said Madonsela.
“Ethiopians say ‘when spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion’. The state capture report and consistent actions of those implicated in justice Zondo’s report understand this. Let’s show as a nation that we, too, understand this. Let’s unite for timely implementation and accountability.”
Speaking at the final report handover, Ramaphosa made special mention of Madonsela, saying her “State of Capture” report “presented evidence of the abuse of power and how public institutions were repurposed to enable corrupt activities to take place”.
“I wish to acknowledge the critical contribution of advocate Madonsela, whose courageous and unflinching investigation set in motion the process to uncover these misdeeds,” said Ramaphosa.
“Recognising this evidence required far more extensive investigation, advocate Madonsela included among the remedial action in her report that a judicial commission of inquiry be established to investigate state capture.
“The formal handover today of this final report represents the fulfilment of the remedial action set out in the ‘State of Capture’ report.”
