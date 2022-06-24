Madonsela thanks Zondo and state capture team for ‘scrupulously investigating state capture’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has thanked chief justice Raymond Zondo and the state capture inquiry team for its work investigating allegations levelled against some political and prominent figures.

On Wednesday inquiry chairperson Zondo handed over the fifth and final part of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The final report follows parts released in January, February, March and April.

It deals with, among other things, the controversial Vrede dairy farm project, former spy chief Arthur Fraser, the Gupta family, crime intelligence and alleged corruption at the State Security Agency.

The report implicates dozens of high-profile businesspeople, companies, state-owned enterprises, politicians, cabinet ministers and former president Jacob Zuma.

“Let’s thank chief justice Zondo and the state capture team for scrupulously investigating state capture allegations and providing a vivid and odious picture of how some of our key public institutions and processes were hijacked and repurposed for private gain,” said Madonsela.