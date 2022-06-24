Memorial site to be set up in Phoenix to mark July 2021 clashes between black and Indian locals

“Social cohesion will be promoted through sports and activities that engage both Inanda and Phoenix communities,” said Zikalala, explaining government’s plans to integrate the communities.

.“Sport can been used to build confidence, strength and capabilities. Its also builds discipline,” said Zikalala.

The premier said dialogues led by committees would also be set up.

He said the violence had brought “embarrassment” to the province and left racial undertones. “

“The image of the province was left tarnished locally, nationally and globally. There was an erosion of social and moral fibre in the people of province and reversals of gains we had made.”

Despite the challenging period, provincial government had embarked on a series of engagements with communities across the province.

Among the sectors consulted are the taxi industry, business community, NGOs and the faith-based organisations as they sought to redress and return communities to a peaceful co-existence.

Zikalala singled out the joint peace community initiative established with the aim of ensuring negotiations and to pave the way for activities that marked co-existence of the Amaoti, Inanda and Phoenix communities.