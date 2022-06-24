POLL | Government says there's no need to panic about monkeypox — are you worried?

Johannesburg health and social development MMC Ashley Sauls assured residents on Thursday that the first case of monkeypox detected in Gauteng is no cause for concern.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the case involved a 30-year-old man living in Gauteng with no travel history. The institute said contact tracing commenced.

Sauls said about 3,000 people worldwide had contracted monkeypox since May .

In Africa, most cases have been documented among children under 15.

“If you experience monkeypox symptoms, such as a rash, swollen lymph nodes and flu-like symptoms, try not to come into contact with anyone else and ensure you present yourself for testing and treatment.