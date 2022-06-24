POLL | Government says there's no need to panic about monkeypox — are you worried?
Johannesburg health and social development MMC Ashley Sauls assured residents on Thursday that the first case of monkeypox detected in Gauteng is no cause for concern.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the case involved a 30-year-old man living in Gauteng with no travel history. The institute said contact tracing commenced.
Sauls said about 3,000 people worldwide had contracted monkeypox since May .
In Africa, most cases had been documented in children under 15.
“If you experience monkeypox symptoms, such as a rash, swollen lymph nodes and flu-like symptoms, try not to come into contact with anyone else and ensure you present yourself for testing and treatment.
“Most sufferers recover completely within two to four weeks without needing hospital treatment.”
He said the strain of the disease was not considered fatal and sufferers started to experience symptoms within seven to 14 days of exposure.
The NICD said infected people or materials could transmit monkeypox.
“Person-to-person infection involves close contact, for example kissing, cuddling and sexual contact with an infected person or materials that have been contaminated by an infected person, such as sharing linen, clothes and other household items. The virus is not highly transmissible and close physical contact is required for transmission. It does not spread similarly to influenza or the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said the institute.
