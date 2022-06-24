Stellenbosch University student 'disappointed' with handling of urination incident

Gxilishe said Ndwayana is also worried about the objectivity of the university and that it is not taking the sensitivity of the matter into consideration.

“He is not happy with the objectivity of the panel that has been appointed. He has decided not to participate and will take further legal action,” said Gxilishe.

She said their application to observe the disciplinary hearing was declined despite the university's code stating otherwise.

“The university code permits an external person who has an interest in the matter to observe the hearing and to support a person who will be partaking in the hearing. That is the application brought by us as his legal representatives ... that application was initially declined, and subsequent to that, there are other issues he is not happy with,” she said.