South Africa

Suspect arrested in connection with Essop 'kidnapping' appears in court

24 June 2022 - 14:07 By TANYA STEENKAMP
Cape Town woman Shireen Essop was found safe three weeks after being reported missing.
Image: Supplied

A man arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Shireen Essop has appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court after he was found in possession of a cellphone believed to belong to Essop.

Police tracked the cellphone via co-ordinates.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said: “As part of investigations into the disappearance of 34-year-old Shireen Essop and her subsequent return, organised crime detectives armed with intelligence arrested a 28-year-old suspect on a charge of possession of stolen property believed to be that of Essop.”

The suspect, a Malawian, had no prior convictions and was in SA as an asylum seeker, though his permit expired last year and it had not been renewed.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver said the state did not have sufficient information to grant bail and requested the necessary information be ready at his next appearance.

Essop was reported missing on May 23 after she was last seen driving home from work on Weltevreden Road near Browns Farm, Philippi. 

She was missing for almost a month until she turned up on June 11 at the Klipfontein mission station in the early hours of the morning.

Rumours circulated on social media alleging she was on a drug binge and not kidnapped.

Essop has yet to comment. However, her brother-in-law has denied the kidnapping was a fabrication.

The accused will appear in court again on July 1.

“As investigations into the case continue, the arrest of more suspects cannot be ruled out,” Potelwa added.

