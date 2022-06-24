Walking with the taxi men, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Taxi bosses’ unexpected heroism in the 2021 unrest didn’t surprise me because I got to know their human, diverse and humorous side during six years of training, writes Jana Slippers in this week’s edition of Vrye Weekblad.

We crisscrossed the country to present modules on the economy, business and financial management and communication skills. At the end of my last session last year I was convinced I had learned more from them about communication than they had learned from me, she writes.

Right from the start, I asked them to tell me more about themselves and their world. I did the same and we developed respect, esteem and empathy for each other over the years. I often heard white people don’t really greet people, and those who do only show their teeth while their eyes don’t play along. Since then I greet easily and happily, with my eyes.

I was very pleased when one man said my family reminded him of former US president Barack Obama’s, until he explained it’s because there is no son to carry on the family name. I don’t think I convinced him this was not a reason to feel sorry for me (or my husband).

I learned they were enterprising, divergent entrepreneurs and business people. Few of them are involved only in the taxi industry. I heard how passionate they were about the industry and professionalising it.

Training is important. At one prize-giving ceremony, a speaker emphasised that some people only get two certificates in their lifetime — a birth certificate and a death certificate.

I learned there were predictable experiences in different provinces. The Gauteng groups were diverse and talks were characterised by openness and inclusivity. Many were probably enthusiastic about former president Thabo Mbeki.